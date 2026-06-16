Steam Machine Benchmarks Reportedly Leak and Spark Concern Over Performance

New Steam Machine benchmark tests have reportedly surfaced online from reviewers. However, some players are worried that the Valve console won’t be powerful enough given its potential high price.

Steam Machine Benchmarks Surface Online Early

Screenshot: Valve

Steam Machine review units might be out in the wild! Eagle-eyed players recently discovered updated benchmark tests for Valve Fremont on Geekbench. Fremont is, of course, the codename used for Steam Machine. If accurate, it means that tech reviewers could potentially have the Valve console in hand and are running it through its paces.

Videos by VICE

However, some players are concerned about the Steam Machine’s performance. One of the main things sparking this worry is that the updated benchmark test is actually worse than tests done in 2025 based on Steam Machine specs. To give you an idea, here is a breakdown of how the latest Steam Machine benchmark compares to previous ones.

August 2025 (Windows)

Single-Core Score: 2,304

2,304 Multi-Core Score: 7,117

August 2025 (Linux)

Single-Core Score: 2,412

2,412 Multi-Core Score: 7,451

June 2026 (Windows)

Single-Core Score: 2,282

2,282 Multi-Core Score: 7,392

June 2026 (Linux)

Single-Core Score: 2,334

2,334 Multi-Core Score: 7,316

Players Worry About Steam Machine Performance

Screenshot: Valve

Following the potentially leaked Steam Machine benchmarks, some players reacted with concern. While Valve has been open about the console’s specs from the start, users expected improved performance closer to launch. However, if these latest benchmark tests are accurate, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

On Reddit, to the results. “Hmmm, not as powerful as I would’ve hoped. That’s still a decent amount under an i5-12400 (in multi-core). And that’s not a particularly new CPU.” Another user disappointedly wrote, “those multicore results seem trash.” However, not everyone was down on the results.

Some players defended the Valve console and were happy with its potential performance. “With that score you could emulate flawlessly up to 6th gen (so consoles like PS2, GameCube / Wii / Dreamcast, Original XBOX, Nintendo DS, PSP, Gameboy Advance and older). And you could emulate some 7th gen stuff, with caveats / mixed results. I’d be happy to leave it hooked up to my TV for emulating.”

Steam Machine Reviews Reportedly Coming Soon

Screenshot: X @HardwareSteam

A new leak claims that Steam Machine reviews will be released after Tuesday, June 23, 2026. This is a big deal, since it also means that the will likely be revealed on that same day. When Steam Controller reviews went live in April, pre-orders were announced shortly after.

So if this latest rumor is true, then the Steam Machine release date could be around June 23. That said, I would take this latest leak with a major grain of salt. So far, I haven’t seen it backed up by additional sources. Although, these latest Steam Machine benchmarks are certainly intriguing, as they suggest that some reviewers may already have the units in hand for testing.