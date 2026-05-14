Steam Machine Price Might Have Leaked – And It’s Over $1,000

The Steam Machine price might have been leaked by dataminers who uncovered an update in the Steam hardware reservation system. If accurate, the new Valve console could cost players well over $1,000.

Steam Machine Price Leak Suggests Valve Console Could Cost Over $1,000

Screenshot: Valve

Reports of the Steam Machine price potentially being thousands of dollars after Valve recently updated the source code for their new hardware reservation system. According to Steam Tracker, the publisher specifically added code for a product that could cost “thousand” or “thousands” of Euros.

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According to the Steam Machine subreddit, it appears that Valve is adding a potential pricing bracket to their new reservation system. “A small update in the source code chunk containing the hardware reservation system indicates that they have prepared the system for hardware that requires ‘thousands’ of euros.”

Screenshot: Reddit, Steam Tracker

As mentioned above, the leaked price is, of course, in euros. Doing the quick math, that would be around $1,167 when taking current currency conversion rates into account. However, Steam Tracker clarified that the new pricing code could also be for the Steam Frame. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if this is for the Steam Machine or the new VR set. It could also be a bundle and not for the a standalone console SKU.

Is the Steam Machine Price Legitimate? Reservation System Explained

Screenshot: Valve

It’s currently not confirmed that this latest leak is the final Steam Machine price. What we do know is that Valve is making updates to their hardware reservation system. And yes, they appear to have added code for a price bracket in the thousands of Euros. As for whether this is tied to a specific product, it’s anyone’s guess.

Interestingly, Steam Tracker also recently uncovered Steam Machine pre-order bundles in the reservation system backend. Specifically, it appears that Valve has added code for four Steam Machine bundles in the backend. Many have speculated that we could see four SKUs of the console, including a 512GB and 2TB version.

Over on Reddit, players shared their theories that the thousand-euro price code could be related to the console bundled with a Steam Controller. One user, for example, wrote: “Could be the 2TB version + Steam Controller. I highly doubt the 512GB model will exceed $1,000, and if it does, Valve are out of their mind.”

Screenshot: Valve

At this point, we should take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. However, one thing is for certain: it appears that Valve is ramping up to launch the Steam Machine soon. Whether it’s the reservation system bundles or this latest pricing update in the backend, there appears to be a lot of movement.

Hopefully, this latest thousand-euro code is not related to the console and is being blown out of proportion. If not, then some players are going to have to pay a hefty price for the Steam Machine when it eventually launches.