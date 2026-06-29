Steam Machine Reservations Are Already Reselling for Up to $3700

Despite a suggested price tag that is already north of $1,000, there is a ton of demand for Valve’s Steam Machine and some consumers are paying more than $1,000 above retail to secure reservation spots.

Gamers Are Shelling Out Thousands of Dollars for Steam Machine Reservations on eBay

The ongoing component and RAM crisis continues to drive up prices across the video game industry and the impact is hitting both console and PC gamers. Xbox just raised prices again and the new Steam Machine line of products is starting out with the cheapest option coming in over $1,000.

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Steam Machine 512GB: $1,049 USD

Bundle: Steam Machine 512GB + Steam Controller: $1,128 USD

Steam Machine 2TB: $1,349 USD

Bundle: Steam Machine 2TB + Steam Controller: $1,428 USD

Those price tags may seem high enough to scare away a lot of consumers, but according to the resale market, there is apparently still a ton of demand for the brand-new hardware.

Valve is officially beginning sales of the Steam Machine today, June 29, with email invites to consumers who have secured a reservation spot.

Those reservation spots sold out quickly and not they are selling for thousands of dollars above the hardware’s retail price. The Steam Machine reservations completed listings filter on eBay confirms that there are many consumers who have been willing to pay between $2,000 and up to $2,899 to reservation.

Gaming Has Never Been More Expensive

Screenshot: Valve

There are already rumors that the PlayStation 6 is going to also cost more than $1,000 when it arrives and Xbox seems to be leaning hard into suggesting the Buy Now, Pay Later option to its console shoppers. The video game hobby has never been more expensive and it is going to be very interesting to see how that impacts sales and early adoption when the next generation arrives sometime in the next few years with the Project Helix and the PS6.

One thing that does seem certain is that gamers are going to have a hard time finding and securing a Steam Machine in the near future unless they are willing to pay much more than the recommended retail price. Shoppers who didn’t manage to secure a reservation and have limited funds would be wise to practice patience and see how Valve does in terms of restocking the hardware after the initial launch rush.

Be sure to check back very soon for more news and updates and the Steam Machine launch continues and consumers actually get the hardware in their hands for the first time.

The Steam Machine officially went on sale beginning June 29, 2026.