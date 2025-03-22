Steam Will Be Receiving One of the Best Racing Games to Ever Release Soon, and This Is the Greatest Day of My Life

Update V2 (3/22/2025): Margarite Entertainment has come forward, claiming to have obtained the rights of Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing in a Steam community post. (Alongside a few other “classic titles.”) Ah, now this is the chaos I wanted and expected from this situation. As it stands, it seems like everything’s above board barring further developments.

Update (3/22/2025): The eternal racing dream seems to be a nightmare — allegedly, there’s a good reason to believe that no Rigs will become Big after all. RIP, you beautiful bastard. (How could you betray us, Steam?)

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but apparently that new listing of Big Rigs on Steam is completely bogus; searching for the publisher, "Margarite Entertainment" (not GameMill) only brings up said Steam listing, the header is stolen from SteamGridDB, & the client icon appears to be AI-generated. — 🃏Clip🃏 (@clipthejester.bsky.social) 2025-03-22T18:31:48.888Z

Original: Have you ever had the perfect thing happen to you? Something that seems so uniquely wonderful, that, for a second, it feels like you personally led to its manifestation? Well, with Steam further deciding to host one of the most racing games of all time, it’s my lucky day. And, dear reader? It’s your lucky day, too! So, in Q2 of 2025, the world shall once again receive Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing. No, it’s not April 1. I’m not kidding. This isn’t an elaborate joke.

Indeed, straight from Steam itself: “Get ready for some brake jamm’in, CB talk’in, convey roll’in action across America! From Portland Oregon to Miami Florida, you’ll be hauling loads and trying to then stay one step ahead of the law as you climb into your Big Rig for non-stop racing and driving action.” Oh. Hell. YEAH. Tamin’ roads and haulin’ loads, baby!

I usually don’t throw the Features section into an article, but y’all need to see this. You know what Steam says we have to look forward to with Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing‘s return, though?

FEATURES:

🚛 4 BIG RIG trucks with trailers

🛣️ 4 unique routes: Desert, Forest, Plains, and Cities

🌅 Day & Night driving—a real challenge for even the most experienced truckers

🛤️ Various maps of highways and byways across America

🚔 3 intense levels with a variety of wicked racing challenges

That’s explicitly copied and pasted from Steam itself. No, I didn’t put those emojis there.

Screenshot: Margarite Entertainment

please let us do ‘Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing’ multiplayer, steam. i beg of you.

“This wasn’t on Steam already? With how much of a meme this game is, I thought it would have been,” one ResetEra member says of this announcement. How dare you! Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing is not a “meme game.” There was a time when Big Rigs was on the level with Gran Turismo and Forza. Also, Steam’s about to make beaucoup bucks selling such a storied piece of art.

Three. Intense. Levels. I just… at a point, it’s hard to even know what to write. I’ve articulated that, at best, the only racing games I like are super gimmicky/party ones. But, for Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing? Indeed, I might be able to fall in love with simulation racing games. Thank you, Steam. Overall, you’ve truly filled our cups on this most marvelous of weekends!