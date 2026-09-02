SteamDB Sold to Nexus Mods, Sparking Monetization Concerns

SteamDB has officially been sold to Nexus Mods after more than a decade of independently tracking Steam games, player counts, pricing history, and other data. While the site’s creator insists that SteamDB will remain the same, the acquisition has already sparked concerns about potential paywalls and monetization in the future.

SteamDB Sold After Creator Experiences Burnout

Screenshot: SteamDB, Nexus Mods

SteamDB has been acquired by Nexus Mods, according to a statement released on the popular website. The database site was originally created by Pavel Djundik (xPaw) and Marlamin in 2013 as a community passion project. However, as Steam continued to grow, maintaining the database eventually became the equivalent of a full-time job.

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In an official statement, Djundik explained that the increasing workload had taken a toll on him and led to burnout. After previously struggling to find a team he trusted to continue the project, he began searching for a new partner in January.

“This is where Nexus Mods comes in,” Djundik explained. According to the creator, Nexus Mods understands the responsibility of maintaining a service used by millions of players, developers, and publishers.

Screenshot: SteamDB

Djundik also reassured users that the acquisition is intended to give SteamDB more resources and long-term stability. “SteamDB will continue to be SteamDB,” he said. “The goal is not to change what makes the project special.” The creator will remain involved over the coming months to help ensure that the transition goes smoothly.

SteamDB Sale Sparks Concerns About Monetization

Screenshot: SteamDB

One of SteamDB’s biggest features is Steam Charts, which tracks active Steam player counts of newly released titles. The feature has become so popular that many modern AAA releases seemingly live and die based on how well they perform on its charts. For example, Highguard’s troubled launch was largely documented through its SteamDB player tracker.

Immediately after news broke that SteamDB had been sold to Nexus Mods, many players took to social media to share their skepticism about the acquisition. For context, ownership of Nexus Mods also changed hands in June 2025, which was heavily criticized by parts of the community at the time. Now, the same company behind Nexus Mods owns SteamDB through this latest acquisition.

On X, one player reacted, “This is upsetting to hear. I don’t actually see this migration going well at all and I reckon Nexus is just gonna microtransaction and ruin this.” Popular Rockstar dataminer VideoTech, also known as Ben, had a similarly negative reaction, writing, “Oh this is terrible news.”

Screenshot: X

Other players expressed concerns that SteamDB’s popular Price History tracker or Steam Chart feature could eventually be placed behind a paywall. However, neither SteamDB nor Nexus Mods has announced plans to introduce paid features or make major changes to the site.

In fact xPaw pushed back against it. “No. Everything that’s free on SteamDB today stays free. If we build genuinely new things someday, we may make decisions about those then, but nothing you know and use today is getting taken away and sold back to you.”

As of now, SteamDB’s creators have explained that the acquisition will give them the funding and backing to run the site with proper resources. So most of the backlash seems to be centered around Nexus Mods themselves, and players not trusting the company that now owns them. Only time will tell though, whether Nexus Mods can win over players upset about them acquiring SteamDB.