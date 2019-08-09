Steamed Fish in Coconut Broth Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the squash:

½ zucchini, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the broth:

¾ cup|177 ml chicken stock

4 dried shiitake mushrooms, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

3 Thai chilies (2 smashed, 1 thinly sliced)

1 lime, zest removed with a vegetable peeler

1 stalk lemongrass, trimmed and smashed

1 (13 ½-ounce|383-gram) can coconut milk

1 (2-inch) piece galangal, roughly chopped

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, roughly chopped

8 makrut leaves, crumpled in your hands

1 bunch coriander roots

½ cup cilantro leaves

½ cup fresh basil leaves

1 scallion, thinly sliced

fish sauce, to taste

palm sugar, to taste

for the tomato salad:

7 sungold tomatoes, halved

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 Thai chile, thinly sliced)

1 tablespoon fish sauce

palm sugar, to taste

for the onions:

3 spring onions, halved

2 tablespoons canola oil

for the fish:

4 (4-ounce|113-gram) pieces bass

2 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt, to taste

white pepper, to taste

to serve:

edible flowers

herbs

Directions

Prepare the zucchini. Place the zucchini on a sheet tray and drizzle with the fish sauce and salt on both sides. Place in the sun for at least 1 hour. Make the broth: Place the chicken stock, mushrooms, garlic, chilies, lime zest, lemongrass, coconut milk, galangal, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium-low. Infuse for at least 30 minutes. Add in the remaining ingredients and infuse for an additional 5 to 7 minutes. Strain, then season to taste with the fish sauce and sugar. Keep warm. Make the tomato salad: Toss all ingredients in a small bowl and season with the fish sauce and sugar. Set aside until ready to serve. Prepare the onions: Wipe the skillet clean and heat the canola oil over medium. Add the onions, cut-side down, and cook until golden, 4 minutes. Flip, then add ½ cup|120 ml water and cover. Cook until soft, 3 minutes. Season with salt and transfer to a place with the fish. Cook the fish: Season the fish all over with salt and white pepper. Wrap the fish securely using plastic wrap. Set up a steamer basket on your stovetop. Add the fish and steam for 3 to 5 minutes, or until almost cooked through. Place immediately in the freezer until cool enough to handle, then unwrap from the plastic wrap. Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the fish, skin-side down, and cook until crisp, 1 ½ minutes. Flip and cook until golden, 2 ½ minutes more. Transfer to a plate. To serve, Divide the fish and onion halves among 4 plates. Add about ¼ cup|60 ml broth to each plate. Roll the zucchini slices up and divide among the plates. Top with the tomato salad and some edible flowers and herbs.

