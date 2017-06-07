Beer-Steamed Mussels Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|454 grams cleaned black mussels
2 garlic cloves, sliced
4 ounces|115 ml Leffe Blond Ale
1 large shallot, sliced
¼ bunch parsley, chopped
1 bunch chives, chopped
½ bunch chervil, chopped
½ ounce|15 ml sherry vinegar
1 ounce|30 grams whole unsalted butter
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Heat a medium saucepan with a lid over medium. Add oil, shallot, and garlic, and sweat until translucent.
- Next, add mussels and Leffe Blond to the pot. Cover and steam, shaking the pot periodically. After 2 minutes, check the mussels to see if they have all opened. If not give them another 2 minutes.
- Remove lid. Add butter and herbs. Splash with sherry and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately. Add warmed baguette if you wish.
From DC’s MUNCHIES x Leffe Dinner Was a Feast of Mussels, Beef, and Lots of Beer
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.