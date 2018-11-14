Steelers Ransack Le’Veon Bell’s Locker After Exit from Pittsburgh

More like Pittsburgh Stealers, amirite? Le’Veon Bell didn’t just leave the Steelers after continuing his holdout for the rest of the 2018 season yesterday—he left all his shit, too. And after Bell’s departure from the team, they didn’t really feel obligated to, y’know, not steal it.

Bell rubbed his teammates the wrong way earlier in the season when he sent somewhat mixed messages about the duration of his holdout, which led to a lot of animosity, especially from the offensive linemen. Hell, he didn’t even bother to return Ben Roethlisberger’s texts.

So when it came to the day after the Bell situation finally ended, they just kind of took stuff from his locker—including his nameplate. Still, to hear reporters who witnessed it tell it, the plundering was more in jest than in ill will.

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree was grateful for a pair of Jordan-brand cleats “gifted” by Bell, saying “wish you success” while trying them on:

Bell also left behind a nice batch of miscellany.

Wonder if Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next?” was on that tape. Maybe he’s not an Ariana Grande fan.

Apparently, even the man’s suit was up for auction:

I mean, you can’t really cry “theft” here, he left all that stuff in Pittsburgh, along with about $14.5 million.