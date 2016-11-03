Steely Danzig Is the Mashup That Combines and Steely Dan and, You Guessed It, Danzig

Earlier this year, someone made a ska version of Neutral Milk Hotel’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea​ that will no doubt wind up on so many Albums of the Year lists come December. Then, last month, someone made the Bon Iver/Rick Roll mashup​ you didn’t know you needed, and probably don’t. Now, we have this unholy mashup that is Steely Danzig (Steely Dan + Danzig, obviously). In this song, you can hear Danzig’s gloriously ghoulish vocals from “Mother” over Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work.” Are we saying it’s good or bad? Look, what we’re saying is that it exists on the internet and you can listen to it. Noisey is here for any and all pun-based mashups.

This mashup comes courtesy of Demi Adejuyigbe, a comedy writer who you may know from having the greatest tweet of all time​.

