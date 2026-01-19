Stellar Blade 2 Setting Leak Reveals Post-Apocalyptic China Location

Stellar Blade 2’s story could take place in a post-apocalyptic China. The sequel’s new setting was accidentally leaked by the game’s developer, Shift Up, after they teased a scouting location for the upcoming game.

Stellar Blade 2 May Take Place in Post-Apocalyptic China

Screenshot: Shift Up

The official Stellar Blade social media account surprised players recently when they posted an image of a potential setting for the game’s sequel. “Just finished a location scout for our next title. It’s confidential.” However, eagle-eyed fans quickly took the concept art and found an exact match for the building in real life. It turns out the new Stellar Blade 2 leak location is Chongqing, China.

So yeah, this isn’t your normal type of leak. While it’s unclear whether Shift Up wanted fans to know where they were scouting, the location was discovered by fans quickly nonetheless. Following players correctly guessing it, Shift Up then made a follow-up post with the original image of Chongqing unedited and wrote, “Oops, a little slip-up.”

Screenshot: X @StellarBlade

Why Chongqing’s ‘8D City’ Is Perfect for Stellar Blade 2

Screenshot: YouTube: Walk East

Based on these latest images, it appears that a part of Stellar Blade 2’s story will take place in the infamous ‘8D’ Chinese city. Chongqing has become an infamous location in the region due to the city’s breathtaking architecture, which is intricately layered.

Its design is so complex that it almost looks fake at a glance. The 8D city’s layered levels would be a perfect fit for the RPG. It will be interesting to see how Shift Up turns this into a post-apocalyptic level players can explore in.

More Stellar Blade 2 Locations Could Be Revealed Soon

Screenshot: Reddit

Interestingly, it wasn’t just Chongqing that was revealed to be a potential scouting location for the sequel. According to Reddit, it appears that Shift Up could be scouting locations in a specific region of the country. “This time, the main filming location is likely the Yuzhong Peninsula. Not surprising given the large Chinese audience of the game.”

Of course, this is speculation, given that the official Stellar Blade account has only posted the specific image of Chongqing. Still, it appears that Stellar Blade 2 will likely take inspiration from the Chinese region, which, if I’m being honest, sounds incredible. Although fans of the series also had a mixed reaction to the potential setting of the new game.

“Was in Chongqing a few weeks ago, and looking at the scenery and the unique layout of all the buildings makes me wonder why more games haven’t used Chongqing as a backdrop,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. On the other side of the spectrum, one fan was concerned about the new city. “Really hoping that they cut back on the open world design. The first game was absolutely PEAK when we went to space.”

This latest Stellar Blade 2 leak is exciting for fans of the 2024 RPG, as it’s not likely to for another few years. According to a Shift Up report, the Korean developer is targeting a 2027 release window. Although this date could change during development. Regardless, this is a nice sneak peak at what we can expect from the much anticipated sequel.