‘Stellar Blade’ Already Has Adult Mods On PC, Despite the Demo Releasing Days Ago

Even though the Stellar Blade PC demo just released a few days ago, players have already modded adult content into the game. The new mods overhaul EVE’s nano suit to make it “invisible.” Without saying more, I think you get the picture. Thirsty players have managed to corrupt the game, and it’s not even fully out yet on PC for another week.

‘Stellar Blade’ PC Adult Mods Hit A Week Before Launch

Screenshot: Nexus Mods

I know it’s not exactly shocking that Stellar Blade has adult mods. The second it was announced for PC, I think we were all thinking, “How soon will adult textures be made for the game?” Apparently, it’s a lot quicker than most of us expected, as fans of the Shift Up RPG have already managed the feat just four days after the PC demo landed on Steam. It’s even more impressive considering the full version of Stellar Blade PC isn’t even out yet and launches on June 11.

Videos by VICE

The first Stellar Blade adult mod went live on June 2 through the infamous NexusMods forum. Without getting too explicit, let’s just say it makes EVE’s nano suit see-through—or pretty much non-existent. It should also be pointed out that the mod can only be accessed if you have an account, as Nexus hides this kind of content behind a site setting. Of course, this didn’t stop hundreds of thirsty Stellar Blade fans from immediately flocking to the provocative content.

Screenshot: Nexus Mods, Rockstar Games

One user wrote, “Gods are among us and they are Chinese… Thanks.” Another commenter ominously exclaimed, “And it’s only the beginning.” However, my favorite comment came from a Nexus user who was shocked that adult content was modded into Stellar Blade before Grand Theft Auto protagonist CJ. “I thought it was gonna be CJ that got into the game first before this lol.”

the PC version Also Has VR, for, um, reasons

Screenshot: Twitter @StellarBlade

As if the adult mods on Stellar Blade’s PC launch weren’t enough, developer Shift Up also teased the game’s new VR mode. And, well, you can pretty much guess how the fandom’s reaction went to that. You see, most players are totally going to use this new first-person feature to immerse themselves more into the RPG’s combat. Surely, that must be why they are excited for it.

Over on social media, players lost their minds after the VR mode was revealed. “Where’s my VR hands? I mean, we need to test this out for science purpose,” a user wrote, reacting to the announcement. “OMG I am buy now VR,” a second account wrote in rushed excitement. And, of course, one Stellar Blade fan pointed out the inevitability of certain mods being used in VR: “This video shows exactly what everyone will be doing in VR. Now the question is, which mods will people add first?”

Screenshot: Twitter

Now, the Stellar Blade community being this thirsty isn’t exactly shocking. It was only in April that players were willing to shell out over $3,500 for detailed figurines of the game’s characters. In fact, the life-like Stellar Blade dolls managed to sell out in seconds. Despite costing as much as a down payment on a new car, people really wanted the life-like replica of EVE. All jokes aside, Stellar Blade is one of the best action RPGs to release in years. So, even if you aren’t into the adult content side of things, Stellar Blade is worth checking out on PC.