‘Stellar Blade’ and ‘Nier Automata’ Combine to Titillate Players With Hot Outfits

Well, well, guess who’s back in the “I hate it here” gaming conversation? Stellar Blade is one of those games I simply couldn’t pick up because the discourse surrounding it was exhausting. Think piece after toxic comment after long-winded whataboutisms. It’s a shame because out of all the nonsense, I did hear the combat for the game was really good!

Anyway. Stellar Blade is joining forces with NieR: Automata for a little DLC collaboration! It’s a union that only makes sense considering both share post-apocalyptic settings and one heavily influenced the other! Allow me to set your expectations before I post the trailer. This DLC pack is mostly cosmetics. And a Photo Mode for good measure!

“You can now transform each moment in the game into your personal masterpiece. Beautiful landscape, thrilling battles, those emotional moments with the characters… Capture these moments to your heart’s content. Meticulous camera work and various filters allow you to create unique looks,” the PlayStation Blog states, hyping up all the Stellar Blade additions.

“Go through different poses to discover new looks that you never knew Eve and her comrades had. Share these photographs of special moments to enjoy a new kind of amusement.”

The DLC also comes with four costumes and a brand-new accessory! “The new accessory, ‘Symbol of Legacy’ changes the appearance and presentation of the Tachy Mode when equipped. Revitalize your gaming experience with updated cosmetics.” Additionally, there will be lip-sync options across six languages. (French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish.)

You can also listen to songs from the game at your camp. Stellar Blade expands Eve’s character customization options, as well! …Actually, I said this was a “small” update, but honestly? There are many nice quality-of-life tweaks to enjoy!

“More fun is added to battle. Auto-targeting and ballistics correction features will be applied to the enemy insta-kill skills. This will make the already intense and dynamic battles even more exciting,” the PlayStation Blog emphasizes. Stellar Blade may have given me many a migraine online. But, I can’t lie. I want to give it a try now!