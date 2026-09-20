Stellar Blade Bayonetta Outfits Revealed in New TGS Trailer

Shift Up has revealed all four Stellar Blade Bayonetta outfits in a new Tokyo Game Show 2026 trailer. The upcoming collaboration will allow EVE to dress as Bayonetta and Jeanne, alongside two additional costumes inspired by the stylish action series.

First Look at All Stellar Blade Bayonetta Outfits

Screenshot: Shift Up

A new TGS trailer has confirmed that four Bayonetta outfits are coming to Stellar Blade Switch 2 edition, including a brand new original design of the Umbra Witch. More importantly, the new cinematic gave us a preview of what each new Nanosuit looks like in-game.

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Here is every new costume revealed by Shift Up:

Bayonetta Outfit

Screenshot: Shift Up

The Bayonetta outfit gives EVE the Umbra Witch’s iconic black costume, complete with gold accents, long gloves, and glasses. However, EVE retains her own appearance instead of becoming a complete Bayonetta character skin.

Nun Outfit

Screenshot: Shift Up

The Nun outfit features a black-and-white costume inspired by Bayonetta’s religious disguise. It is easily one of the most elaborate outfits included in the crossover and looks surprisingly natural within the world of Stellar Blade.

Jeanne Outfit

Screenshot: Shift Up

EVE can also dress as Jeanne with a new costume based on the Umbra Witch’s signature red design. The outfit includes its distinctive red-and-gold color scheme, along with Jeanne’s glasses.

Black Tresses Outfit

Screenshot: Shift Up

Black Tresses is the fourth and final outfit included in the collaboration. Unlike the other three costumes, it appears to be an original Stellar Blade design created as a tribute to Bayonetta.

When Do the Bayonetta Outfits Release in Stellar Blade?

Screenshot: Shift Up

All four Bayonetta outfits will reportedly be added to Stellar Blade on November 5 at 7 AM PT and 10 AM ET. Due to time-zone differences, Shift Up lists the update for November 6 in Japan and South Korea.

Most importantly, the entire Bayonetta collaboration will be free on PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Players who already own Stellar Blade will receive the four Couture outfits through a free update, while they will also be included in the upcoming Complete Edition.

The Bayonetta update launches alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade on November 5 in North America. A free Switch 2 demo is also now available to download from the Nintendo eShop.

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Although the collaboration only includes costumes and does not add Bayonetta as a playable character, the crossover feels like a perfect match. Both games are known for their fast-paced action and stylish protagonists, making these some of the most fitting outfits EVE has received so far.