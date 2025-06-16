‘Stellar Blade’ Director Says There Is “No Justification” for Banning Adult Mods

The director for Stellar Blade has reacted to the PC release of the game being flooded with adult mods. In a recent interview, Kim Hyung Tae said that they have no intentions of moderating risqué skins for Eve.

Screenshot: Shift Up

In a June 14 interview with This Is Game, Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung Tae gave his take on adult mods. According to the Shift Up CEO, there is no justification for moderating a game that isn’t intended for minors. “Stellar Blade is rated as unsuitable for minors, so I don’t think there’s any justification for regulating such mods. And realistically, there’s no proper way to regulate them. As you know, there probably aren’t any cases where mods are completely controlled by developers.”

Kim Hyung Tae said he was more worried about modders selling Eve skins at high prices. “What I’m worried about is that, rather than having too many people make skins and sell them at high prices, I hope that users enjoy the creative culture like a party where they all enjoy it together.” In terms of how far creators can push adult mods in Stellar Blade, the game’s director says he trusts players to use “common sense” and to not dive too deeply into “anti-social” behaviors with them.

“It is the user’s freedom. I think it is entirely up to the user to choose how to enjoy the game once they own it. So I have no intention of sanctioning such matters. However, since you are all mature members of society, I believe you will act within the bounds of common sense and be careful of anti-social or sensitive matters.”

‘Stellar blade’s Most Popular Mods Are All Risqué

Screenshot: Nexus Mods, Shift Up

While Stellar Blade‘s director hopes to see gameplay mods, so far, modders are mostly focusing on creating risqué skins. Over on the Nexus forums, the top trending mods are all centered around removing Eve’s clothing. It’s either that or altering her body proportions. Yeah, it’s so suggestive, I can’t even show you an uncensored picture of the forum’s homepage.

Speaking of Eve skins, Kim Hyung Tae also shared comments on modders trying to make new clothing for the protagonist. The Stellar Blade director thinks official skins in the game are much better. “The firepower of the modders is still weak. It’s a bit lacking. Up until now, I think the official content is still better.”

So, you hear that, modders? You have to step your game up! All jokes aside, Stellar Blade has been a massive breakout success since its PC launch on June 11. The action RPG has already sold 3 million units on Steam. This makes it the most successful PlayStation title to launch on PC. While the game’s recent popularity is undoubtedly being fueled by adult mods, Stellar Blade is a genuinely incredible action RPG that deserves its success.