Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Reaffirmed for 2026

Shift Up has reaffirmed that Stellar Blade is still coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Although the Korean developer did not reveal a specific launch date, its latest financial report suggests the highly anticipated port has not slipped into 2027.

Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch 2 Port Is Still Coming in 2026

Screenshot: Shift Up, Nintendo

When Stellar Blade was announced for Nintendo Switch 2 in June, some players were disappointed by its vague “coming in 2026” launch window. It’s now been two months, and we still don’t have a release date for the Switch 2 port. However, Shift Up has now provided an update on its potential launch in its latest financial report to investors.

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Shift Up reaffirmed that the Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch 2 release date is still set for 2026. While the Korean developer still wouldn’t provide a specific date or month, it confirmed that the port is scheduled to launch during the second half of the year. “With events such as the platform expansion to Nintendo Switch 2 scheduled for H2, we expect the current sales momentum to continue,” Shift Up stated during the investor Q&A.

Screenshot: Shift Up

This confirms that the port has not been delayed to 2027, although its exact release date remains unknown. However, Shift Up did mention a strategy of discounting Stellar Blade during “seasonal” months. “Looking ahead, we plan to sustain sales momentum through seasonal and holiday promotions as well as strategic discounting, while also actively exploring further platform expansion.”

Screenshot: Shift Up, Nintendo

Interestingly, the Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch 2 port was recently rated by the ESRB. The game’s rating didn’t reveal much, other than suggesting that it won’t be censored for the Nintendo platform. So yes, those wanting EVE’s revealing outfits can breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears the game will feature everything included in the other versions.

With the ESRB recently rating the Stellar Blade Nintendo Switch 2 port, many were hoping that a release date would be announced soon. Unfortunately, that did not happen during Shift Up’s quarterly financial report. However, the company did confirm that the Switch 2 port is still coming at some point in 2026.

While we are still no closer to knowing its exact launch date, the main takeaway is that Shift Up sees Stellar Blade’s jump to Switch 2 as an important part of its “IP expansion strategy.” The publisher appears to be taking the port seriously, and there is currently no indication that its release will slip into 2027.