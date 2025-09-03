Stellar Blade Sequel Could Go Open World, According to New Report

Shift Up recently revealed new details about the upcoming Stellar Blade sequel currently in development. According to the Korean studio, the new game will feature a much more expanded world and gameplay.

Stellar Blade Sequel Could Have Open World Exploration

Screenshot: Shift Up

In an annual report posted on Sept 3, Shift Up opened up about the development of the Stellar Blade sequel. While confirming that they are actively looking to expand the IP, the studio also gave us an interesting insight into what we can expect from the second game in the new 2024 franchise.

According to a translation of the report posted by Genki_JPN, we could see a much bigger game than the original Stellar Blade.

“We are actively pursuing the franchise development of the ‘Stellar Blade‘ IP and are currently developing a sequel to ‘Stellar Blade‘. This sequel will inherit the action-packed nature of the original game while incorporating an expanded world, universe, setting, and enhanced gameplay, further solidifying its position as a franchise IP. We anticipate that this will result in even greater success than the original.”

Screenshot: X @Genki_JPN

Now, it should be stated that the report doesn’t specify what “expanded world, universe, or setting” means. For example, Shift Up could be talking about fleshing out characters, expanding the storyline, etc. It’s also a bit tricky to get the full context with translations sometimes.

That said, many fans took the annual report to mean that the Stellar Blade sequel could have much bigger levels to explore. Given that the original game already had some pretty massive levels, it could mean having more open-world sections.

Shift Up Plans to Release Spinoff Content of the Series As Well

Screenshot: Shift Up

Also revealed in the report are Shift Up’s plans to expand on the Stellar Blade IP in general. In a second tweet posted by Genki, the gaming insider revealed that the Korean studio has plans to build up the new IP as a full-blown franchise.

“Shift Up say they plan to develop various works related to Stellar Blade and expand the IP.”

Of course, “various works” is a bit vague. But I could totally see Stellar Blade working as an anime or getting its own merchandise line. After all, the game’s protagonist EVE is so popular that $3,599 figurines of her character sold out in literal seconds. While the collectibles were highly detailed, life-like replicas, that’s still incredibly impressive. They were practically the price of a new car down payment!

Screenshot: Shift Up

Stellar Blade has also leaned heavily into doing collaborations. For example, the game released NieR:Automata DLC in 2024 and recently launched the GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE expansion. I won’t lie, I’m secretly hoping for a Stellar Blade Fortnite collaboration, where we could get an EVE skin in the battle royale.

So yeah, if you were a fan of the action-RPG, it appears you will be getting a lot more of it in the future. Based on this latest report, the Stellar Blade sequel will also be a lot bigger and more ambitious.