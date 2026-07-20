Stellar Blade Won’t Be Censored on Switch 2, According to 17+ ESRB Rating

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade seemingly won’t be censored, based on its newly published ESRB rating. The Entertainment Software Rating Board’s description confirms that Shift Up’s popular RPG will retain its revealing outfits and other adult-themed content.

Stellar Blade Switch 2 ESRB Rating Suggests It Won’t Be Censored

Screenshot: Shift Up, ESRB

When Stellar Blade was announced for Switch 2 in the June Nintendo Direct, many wondered whether the risqué game from Shift Up would get censored on Nintendo platforms. After all, the announcement trailer mostly shied away from EVE’s more revealing outfits that the game has become known for. Given that the recently released Dispatch Switch 2 port was heavily , these concerns aren’t entirely unfounded.

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However, a new Stellar Blade Switch 2 ESRB rating strongly suggests that the game will be a faithful port, and include all of its adult-themed features on the Nintendo handheld.

“Stellar Blade is rated M for Mature 17+ by the ESRB with Blood and Gore, Language, Suggestive Themes, and Violence. The game depicts some female characters in revealing costumes (e.g., deep cleavage; skintight, flesh-toned body suits), with breasts that jiggle during combat. The word ‘sh*t’ appears in the game.”

Screenshot: ESRB

Yep, that sounds like Stellar Blade, all right. As a side note, I love how the ESRB rating points out that the game says a single curse word after just detailing revealing outfits and gratuitous violence. That said, the rating does appear to indicate that the Stellar Blade Switch 2 port will be released without any compromises.

Screenshot: Shift Up

The other interesting update here is that we might get a Stellar Blade Switch 2 release date reveal soon. During the June Nintendo Direct, the port only had a “late 2026” release window. However, games are often close to launch after receiving a final rating from the ESRB.

For example, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was rated for Switch 2 by the ESRB on June 12. Bethesda then announced that the game’s release date would be August 11, 2026, just a few weeks later. Based on this pattern, we could see a Stellar Blade release date revealed soon by Shift Up.

Although we don’t have an exact date yet, a final rating generally indicates that a game is approaching release. As a result, Shift Up may finally be preparing to announce when the Switch 2 port will launch.

Screenshot: Shift Up

Regardless of when it arrives, the ESRB description suggests that Switch 2 owners will be getting the complete Stellar Blade experience without its adult-themed content being toned down. Yes, that seemingly includes the hundreds of revealing EVE skins and suspiciously placed camera-angle shots during battle. Fans concerned about another situation like the censored Dispatch port can probably breathe a sigh of relief.