‘Stellar Blade’ PC Launch Breaks Steam Sales Records Thanks to Its Thirsty Fanbase

Despite releasing in 2024, the recent launch of Stellar Blade on PC has been breaking sales records on Steam. The Shift Up RPG has already become the second most successful PlayStation game to launch on PC, with 180k concurrent peak players in just under 24 hours. However, a big reason for Stellar Blade‘s popularity is thirsty players.

‘Stellar Blade’ PC Steam Reviews Flooded By Thirsty Players

Screenshot: Shift Up, Steam

Within a day of its launch on PC, Stellar Blade has skyrocketed to the top of Steam’s most-played games chart. The Shift Up RPG already has 180k concurrent users actively playing it on the Valve platform. At the current rate, that number is likely to climb past 200k, which is really good for a PlayStation title that originally launched in 2024.

While Stellar Blade has some of the best combat since NieR: Automata, players are flocking to the PC release for other reasons. Over on Steam, Stellar Blade’s overwhelmingly positive 92% review ratings are largely being flooded by thirsty players gushing over the game’s protagonist, Eve. More specifically, they are really happy with the game’s wide variety of risqué skins for the heroine, as well as the game’s physics engine.

Screenshot: Steam, Shift Up

For example, a reviewer wrote: “I logged in for combos, but stayed for the bounce.” Another exclaimed: “This game might be the first ever to break my controller’s share button. The sections that take forever to progress are the ladders, ropes, and ledges.” One Steam user even confessed: “This wasn’t a gaming session. This was a spiritual awakening wrapped in latex and jiggle physics. I booted up the game, saw Eve’s opening strut, and immediately started breathing like a pug in July.” Yeah, those are some interesting Stellar Blade reviews.

It’s A Good Action RPG As Well — No, Seriously

Screenshot: Shift Up

Given that it only took players two days to make adult Stellar Blade mods from the PC demo, the rabid reaction on Steam isn’t too surprising. Developer Shift Up has also not shied away from leaning into the game’s more steamy side. Over on Twitter, they even promoted the new Stellar Blade VR mode by posting a video that totally highlighted the game’s combat, and nothing else.

Screenshot: Twitter @StellarBlade

All jokes aside, Stellar Blade is genuinely a fantastic game if you like the action RPG genre. At least for me, it was the closest thing I’ve experienced to NieR: Automata. The story isn’t half bad either, although it does pale in comparison to the genius Yoko Taro. Regardless, Stellar Blade’s worldbuilding and lore are still really well-done, flaws aside.

All this to say, while I know the RPG has a reputation for catering to thirsty players, I think it’s a game you should still check out. Stellar Blade also has a wide variety of outfits, and not all of them are over-the-top or revealing. In fact, if you like fashion in gaming, the Shift Up RPG has one of the best customization features. So, regardless of how you choose to play, you have options!