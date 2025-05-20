'Stellar Blade' Sequel Confirmed and Could Be Released Sooner Than Expected

A financial report from developer Shift Up has revealed that a Stellar Blade sequel is already in the works. The Korean studio also shared a time frame for when we can expect the next title in Eve’s story. The action RPG could arrive sooner than many expected!

a bold Sequel Confirmed

Screenshot: Shift Up

On May 16, Shift Up held a conference to review its financials. However, keen-eyed viewers discovered that the report also included a schedule outlining the studio’s upcoming projects. The financials not only confirmed that a Stellar Blade sequel is in the works, but also gave us some insight into when we can expect it to be released.

Videos by VICE

According to the Shift Up schedule, the Stellar Blade sequel could be released sometime before 2027. If you’re thinking that doesn’t sound very “soon,” hear me out. When Stellar Blade was first announced as Project Eve in 2019, it underwent roughly five years of development. So, a sequel arriving before 2027 would mean a development cycle of closer to 2–3 years if it launches in 2026. And while that’s still a decent amount of time, at least we won’t have to wait around for another half a decade.

The Shift Up financials also offer some other interesting tidbits, such as Stellar Blade quickly building a massive global fan base. According to the report, the game has a strong presence on social media sites like Reddit, with the RPG ranking in the top 3% on the platform. I count myself as part of that community, as I absolutely loved Stellar Blade and can’t wait for the next chapter in Eve’s story!

Shift Up Has Treated ‘Stellar Blade’ As A Live Service Game Without The Scumbaggery

Screenshot: Shift Up

One of the more interesting aspects of Shift Up’s financial report? It revealed how the studio treated Stellar Blade like a live service game. However, instead of nickel-and-diming fans, they’ve continued to release free updates and DLC. In the company’s chart, Shift Up explains that this strategy was used to grow the game’s fan base. “Consistent content updates like those of live service games, have resulted in a strong global fanbase built upon this.”

Who would have thought that a game supported after launch with good content would be a hit with players? Since the game’s launch, Shift Up has already released the Stellar Blade NieR: Automata DLC pack. We also got the free Christmas update last year, which dropped 3 free costumes for Eve. Finally, the RPG is also launching a Stellar Blade x Nikke DLC on June 25.

As someone who has wasted too much money on gacha games and live service titles, can I just say how refreshing Stellar Blade is? I mean, the core game itself is genuinely really good. However, I’ve found myself diving back in every few months just because of the free DLC and updates. The new content is actually really cool. Plus, I’ll never complain about anyone giving me my NieR fix.