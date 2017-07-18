Step Aside, Kid Rock, There’s a New Turn Up Sheriff in Town

This article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.

If you’re currently unfamiliar with Branchez, it’s not the end of the world—but it’s about time you check him out and give this track a listen. The producer and DJ from New York, has teamed up with a cool dude named Big Wet, with whom he recorded the song “Turn Up On The Weekend.” Not only is the track a successful satiric play on everything that Kid Rock “accomplished” as an idiotic cowboy; it’s also an endlessly catchy tune that gets stuck in your head like like a tapeworm in your stomach, or the spur of a boot might into a redneck’s neck during a rodeo gone wrong, so to speak. Since you’re obviously going to be hooked… but wait, what on earth? Monster trucks, and a jet ski? Just listen to it immediately. You’re welcome!

Videos by VICE

You can hear more music from Branchez below:

Follow Noisey on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

