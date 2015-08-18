Step Inside a Book Labyrinth Shaped Like Borges’ Fingerprint

250,000 books shaped into the fingerprint of the late magical realism pioneer Jorge Luis Borges become a literary labyrinth in aMAZEme. The sculptural tribute was constructed back in 2012 from a design by artists Marcos Saboya and Gualter Pupo with the hands of 200 volunteers. Premiering for the London Olympics in that same year as a public maze staged in Southbank, the project has since accumulated prizes and praise across Europe.

This year, Saboya’s and Pupo’s aMAZEme was nominated for the 2015 German Design Award, held in Berlin. Within its wordy walls, the artists fostered the “experience of being immersed in literature […] establishing the belief that words are the building blocks of our lives.” From without, observers could watch as quotes and inspiring snippets played across the paneled spines in blueish projections.

After a short sojourn at Southbank, aMAZEme was deconstructed, and the designers donated the many novels, plays, memoirs, and more to Oxfam International. Nevertheless, we still encourage you, as a Borgesian bequest, to find your own metaphoric minotaur in the towered tomes of aMAZEme below.

