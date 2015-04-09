Step into an Architectural Installation with Feelings of Its Own

What if the buildings we lived and worked in had emotions? That’s the premise of experimental design studio Minimaform‘s new architectural installation, Emotive City, an immersive cluster of transparent orbs that pulse and flash with mysterious red and white lights. “The fixed and finite tendencies that once served architecture and urbanism have been rendered obsolete,” write Minimaform founders, brothers Stephen and Theodore Spyropoulos, in their project’s description. “A new generation of design enquiry by necessity must address the challenges of today.”

Emotive City‘s debut at London’s FutureFest in March was the duo’s answer to those challenges. “We felt that our living environments by necessity should be part of the conversation,” they continue, “as we actively move towards an understanding of the human machine ecologies that are forming around us.” The installation is a model for how our surroundings can be tailor-made to create new kinds of emotional experiences.

To better understand the intrigue of their installation, look to the brothers’ Vimeo description:

Our architecture will enable.

Our architecture will play.

Our architecture will sense.

Our architecture will self-structure

Our architecture will learn

Our architecture will be self-aware

Our architecture will stimulate.

Our architecture will get bored.

Our architecture will anticipate.

Our architecture will interact

Our architecture will be emotive.

Learn more about Emotive City on Minimaform’s website.

