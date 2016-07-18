Steph and Klay Slime Kids Shooting Giant Balls at Awards Show

Admittedly, this might have been cooler if the Warriors hadn’t blown a 3-1 series lead to the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals a month ago, but it’s still awesome anytime you juxtapose grown men shooting oversized basketballs while sliming some of their young fans in the process.

That was the premise of the contest Sunday night between runners-up Steph Curry and Klay Thompson during The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, an event hosted by Russell Wilson of the Seahawks for the second straight year. (Hey, the NFL stands for “Not For Long,” after all.)

Curry and Thompson, best in the NBA from three-point land using regulation-sized balls, had 45 seconds to make as many threes as possible using “basketballs” of a huge circumference. And if comedy tells us anything, it’s that regulation-sized humans and comically oversized balls = funny. Slime also is funny by nature, and with Kids’ Choice Sports being a Nickelodeon joint, the kid “rebounders” who set up beneath the respective hoops got slimed every time one of the ballers hit from downtown.

Curry won 5-2. Other observations:

• Steph was not wearing his Plain Jane Potato Shoes for some reason.

• Both guys appeared to be wearing black jeans, which hopefully means they’re coming back into style.

• Klay wore a Dodgers No. 21 jersey, that of his brother Trayce, and baseball jerseys don’t make for good shooting shirts.

• Curry also was on hand to accept trophies for Clutch Player of the Year (LeBron James would like a word) and for Sickest Moves. Proof:

Congrats on winning Clutch Player of the Year & Sickest Moves at the #KidsChoiceSports @StephenCurry30! pic.twitter.com/NzhWjcybSk

— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 18, 2016

The duster will come in handy to keep Curry’s myriad awards clean. And hopefully he’ll feel better, with his moves being sick and all.

h/t: Extra Mustard