Steph Curry Does Whatever He Wants Against Spurs

The Golden State Warriors thrashed the San Antonio Spurs 120-90 last night in Oakland, and it felt even more lopsided than that already cartoonish score indicates. Steph Curry had 37 points and a dozen highlight-reel level scores for anyone not named Steph Curry. 37 points—pretty good, you might say. And you’d be wrong, because Steph did this in three quarters of play, and 28 minutes. Pretty fucking great.

This was the marquee game of the week: the two best teams in the league, the best defense against the best offense, the reigning defensive player of the year against the reigning MVP. All of it was setting up to be an entertaining game. And it was an entertaining game, in the way that Golden State games are entertaining: the Warriors relentlessly scoring in increasingly absurd ways, and Steph Curry making people look silly, even Kawhi Leonard:

That’s your defensive player of the year getting twisted and spun into the ground like Wile E. Coyote. Even when Leonard sort of regained his defensive positioning, Steph is so deadly he barely had to raise the ball on a pump fake to create an ocean of space for himself to hit a three.

Steph and the Warriors really went off in the third quarter, outscoring the Spurs 33-19 and making poor LaMarcus Aldridge go through this:

Going into the game, the Spurs were holding teams to just 89 points per game. Golden State eclipsed that before the third quarter ended. The Spurs were without Tim Duncan, and maybe his presence cuts back on some of Golden State’s slashing interior game. Maybe he keeps Curry from tossing up absurd floaters. Or maybe he was just spared being the guy in a Steph Curry GIF.

