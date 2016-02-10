Steph Curry Gets the Steal, Sets off Fast Break with Absurd Behind-the-Back Pass

It’s not very hard to make James Harden look foolish as a defender, but Steph Curry is nothing if not dedicated to clowning folks. In the third quarter of the Warriors 123-110 win over the Rockets at the Oracle, Clint Capela missed a dunk, but was able to corral the rebound. Briefly. As Capela looked to go back up with it, Curry swiped it away and got it to Draymond Green before it went out of bounds. Green gave it back to Curry on his way up the court and James Harden looked to return the favor with a steal of his own, but Lord knows we’re not here to talk about a James Harden steal. We’re here to talk about the basketball/ballet dubsmash that is Steph Curry.

Steph hit Andre Iguodala with a behind-the-back, left-handed pass from three point line, to three point line. Iguodala then dumped it off to Leandro Barbosa for an easy alley-oop lay in. It almost looks like Harden puts his whole arm through Steph, like he was a ghost, because in a way Steph is a ghost. It’s the only logical explanation, really.

Videos by VICE

[TNT]