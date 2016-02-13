Steph Curry Nails Two Half Court Threes in a Row, Exactly Per Commentator’s Request

Of course Steph Curry hit 2 half court shots pic.twitter.com/erRjsv2NAX

— Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 13, 2016

Mama, there goes that man—again, and again, and again, and…. Steph Curry’s presence at the All Star Game is a requisite. The man will no doubt turn the event into a Harlem Globe Trotters-esque spectacle and so far it’s nothing but net. Literally.

In the middle of some kind of casual half court shooting competition during All Star practice today, Curry nailed a huge three and pointed at the commentator. The commentator, naturally, started talking shit about how it didn’t count because it was off the backboard, and challenged Curry to hit net next time around. And sure enough, directly on cue, Curry absolutely slots it. Like, the net moved upward in perfect symmetry—like a drop of water hitting a pond at bullet speed.

This three-point contest tonight is going to be disgusting.

[major h/t to Steve Noah]