Steph Curry Oozes Confidence Right in Front of Sacramento Bench

The Warriors beat the Kings in Sacramento 128-116 last night in a fun shootout featuring Steph Curry (natch) and DeMarcus Cousins. Curry went for 38 points, and Cousins finished with 33, but it was Curry who flashed that flair that has almost become routine. He spent the night hitting shots so quickly you might miss them if you blinked, out-handling his younger brother Seth and then hitting a shot so quick you might have missed it, and of course the ultimate power move: not even bothering to wait for his shot to fall.

Curry added a new twist to what has become a recurring move of his. Instead of just putting up the shot and heading back up court, he turned his back completely to the rim while the ball was still closer to him than the basket, and looked directly at the Kings bench behind him. The ball was actually still on the way up when Curry started to turn. Maybe they said something while he was shooting—he certainly was standing there long enough for them to say something—or maybe he was just being cold-blooded. Either way it’s one of the most cocky, confident things I’ve seen. I wish I signed my name with as much confidence as Steph Curry took this shot.

Videos by VICE

The entire play is worth watching, too. It features a series of tip-in attempts from Andrew Bogut who then does a little plié as he passes it back to Klay Thompson to reset the play. Thompson gives it to Curry, who goes behind-the-back to Draymond Green, and Green gives it back to Thompson who found Curry curling around to the corner all alone in front of the Sacramento bench. It’s delightful to watch.