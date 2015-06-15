Steph Curry Shakes and Bakes around Dellavedova, Flashes Mean Mug for the Ages

LeBron James and Steph Curry are dueling in the kind of shootout where LeBron hits a three from about six feet behind the arc and we’re not even going to show it, because Steph Curry did this. Curry dribbled circles around Matthew Dellavedova and Mike Miller, before coolly draining a three and running back up court with one of the stankiest, meanest mugs you will ever see.

As of this writing, Golden State leads Cleveland 91-84 with under four minutes in the fourth quarter of Game 5.

