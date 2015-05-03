Steph Curry Steph Currying All Over the Grizzlies

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals is under way and Steph Curry is back to the business of clowning fools. Here he is twisting Zach Randolph around and sucking Nick Calathes into his wake with some fancy footwork and handles before feeding Draymond Green for an open three with a sweet behind-the-back pass.

The great thing about a GIF, and this one in particular, is that it never ends. It becomes hypnotic and ten minutes later you realize you haven’t moved and you somehow missed that whatever you were cooking spilled over the stove and your house burned down while you watched a six second clip over and over and over again.

Videos by VICE

[ABC]