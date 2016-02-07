Steph Curry Was Fired Up for the Panthers Super Bowl Entrance

On top of being the best player in the NBA and generally a basketball wizard, Stephen Curry is also the Carolina Panthers most famous fan. With the Super Bowl not far from his Golden City base, Steph is on hand for the Panthers’ run at the championship and he welcomed them on to the field by pounding an enormous Carolina Panthers drum.

To reinforce their “Keep Pounding” motto, the Panthers always bring a special guest out before home games to give the drum a few whacks. Steph got the call today, and he hammered away at the drum like it insulted his mother.

[CBS]