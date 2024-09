Steph Curry is not messing around this Championship Sunday. https://t.co/d2csnlL97c

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2016

Steph Curry is warming up for tomorrow night’s big matchup with the Spurs, and decided to show some hometown love for his Carolina Panthers, wearing a jersey with his signature number 30 on it (no Panthers player sports 30). Well, it’s yet to be seen if it’s a good luck charm for the Panthers—who play the Cardinals in tonight’s NFC Championship—but it’s certainly good luck for Curry, who hits an infinite amount of 3’s while sporting the jersey.

Fine, infinite only if you keep the video on loop.