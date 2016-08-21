Steph Curry’s Mouthguard Sold for $3,190 Because Yeah

I mean, Steph Curry is a good player—MVP and all. Sure, he didn’t have a great Finals run—some would argue that he also didn’t have a good playoffs run either. But seriously, people? Coveting his mouthguard enough to pay $3,190 for it? Let’s get ourselves in check here.

I can see having a slight interest in Curry’s mouthguard tendencies: the Golden State Warrior definitely has some kind of oral fixation—popcorn maniac that he is—as he’s constantly gnawing on it. Plus, one of his mouthguards reached a certain kind of status in the Finals, when he threw it at a fan. But this isn’t even that mouthguard. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, this one being auctioned was “found by a fan at a Golden State Warriors road game in December.” But even if it was, $3,190?! This isn’t the fucking Shroud of Turin here, people.

Among the other stuff sold at the auction was a set of handwritten notes from Dr. J’s 1981 MVP speech, which sold for $10,000. That’s pretty ridiculous, sure. But at least Dr. J didn’t drool on it.