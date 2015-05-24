Steph Curry’s Wild Night and the Houston Fans He Trolled

Steph Curry had a tremendous game against the Rockets in Game 3, finishing with 40 points on 12 of 19 shooting—including seven of nine from three—on a wild assortment of shots. Tear drops, finger rolls, dagger threes, threes that had no business going in; you name it, and Steph did it. But the best part about the night was Curry trolling the Houston fans. There was one particular group of fans in the corner during the third quarter where it seemed he could not miss a shot, and he gave them the business the whole time. Several guys tried to talk trash to him and it was like target practice for Steph.

There was the bearded joker in the front row who alternated between shit talk and possibly wanting to actually fight him? This is him shit talking, but do watch the video where he stands up (as does the guy sitting next to him) after Curry hits a shot and tries to have some kind of meaningful interaction with Curry. It’s delightful.

There was the harmless old dude who didn’t know what to do with himself, with the terrified woman sitting next to him.

And of course there was the dude a row back, who twice got up to say something to Steph and twice Steph said, please sir, get right up out of my face with your meager ass.

Golden State beat the Rockets 115-80 and look for the sweep tomorrow night in Houston.

[ESPN]