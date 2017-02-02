Steph Passes to Dad Dell Curry and He Drills Long-Range Three

If you still had any doubt: Steph Curry got it from his dad. Seriously, Dell Curry can still shoot. He was one of the best three-point shooters of his era and he’s still got it.

Wednesday night, before the Warriors demolished the Hornets, Steph was warming up on the court. Dell was at half-court, doing his pregame thing as a commentator on Charlotte’s broadcast. Steph saw him and passed.

And look at Dell. He’s 52 and in a suit but he’s still got that follow-through that helped him shoot 40 percent from three in his career (and we’re just going to assume he called glass).

Steph… to DELL… for THREE!! pic.twitter.com/1W9lroCF4O

The best part: Dell pointing to Steph and yelling “Your turn” at him afterward. He’s still got the swag, too.

Then Steph dropped 39 and hit 11 threes against the Hornets and a few of them were almost from Dell range.