Stephan El Shaarawy Scores on Backheel Flick Volley

Stephan El Shaarawy made his debut today for AS Roma, on loan from AC Milan and he paid immediate, and sensational, dividends. El Shaarawy was most recently on loan to Monaco, struggling to make any difference in 15 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. When Monaco didn’t sign him longterm and Milan couldn’t find a spot for him either, he went to Roma. And then scored in his first game back in Serie A with a backheel flick volley. OK, dude. OK!

Here’s a fairly prescient paragraph from ESPN FC’s coverage yesterday of El Shaarawy’s move to Roma:

Goals are also what Roma need as they prepare to host strugglers Frosinone on Saturday. El Shaarawy could make his first start for a team that needs to turn their fortunes around as much as he does.

I’m not sure anyone was expecting goals like this, but we’ll all take it. Roma lead Frosinone 2-1 late in the second half at Stadio Olimpico.

