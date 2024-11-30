Stephanie Vaquer Signed With WWE Despite Another “Very Juicy” Offer

NXT star Stephanie Vaquer is opening up about signing with WWE.

Over the summer Vaquer revealed she would be leaving CMLL and NJPW to pursue other ventures. Some believed she’d be in AEW following her performance against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door, while others saw it differently. As it turns out, that match brought a lot of attention to some higher-ups.

Videos by VICE

Due to AEW’s relationship with CMLL and NJPW, it wouldn’t make sense for her to abandon her dates and title. Amidst speculation, WWE quickly confirmed that she’d signed and would be debuting during their live shows in Mexico. After signing, WWE kept her off television but she has since made her official NXT debut alongside Giulia.

STEPHANIE VAQUER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT WWE SIGNING

“I’ll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old,” Vaquer told Noticias 24. “When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division in existence.”

The 31-year-old star recently defeated Jaida Parker in an Iron Survivor qualifier match for NXT Deadline. She is facing off against another NXT newcomer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and two others. Essentially, two wrestlers start things off and every five minutes someone new comes into the match. Whoever collects the most points via pinfall, submission or disqualification wins. Additionally, she will earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

WWE NXT Deadline takes place on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.