Stephen Colbert Collaborates with JR (and May Be Banksy)

Stephen Colbert’s eye on the roof of his studio, JR, via.

Last night may have marked the end of The Colbert Report, but Stephen Colbert lives on at the beloved show’s New York studio. That is, thanks to the help of French artist JR who installed a mural of the host’s eyeball on the building’s rooftop. The massive work was revealed on Wednesday’s broadcast with the host explaining: “I just wanted to leave you, the nation, my watchful gaze.”Colbert continued, “Also, I wanted to freak out people stuck in a holding pattern over LaGuardia.”

Perhaps more importantly, Colbert revealed that he himself is Banksy (if only). See for yourself in the clip below at the 2:50 mark:

Colbert “lets slip” that he is secretly Banksy. Screencap via.

A drone’s-eye-view of JR’s rendition of Stephen Colbert’s eye. Screencap via.

For more of JR’s work, visit his website here.

