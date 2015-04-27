Stephen Hawking Finally Breaks Silence About Zayn’s Exit from One Direction

​Stephen Hawking has finally spoken out about Zayn Malik’s decision to leave British boy band One Direction.

At a speaking engagement in Sydney on Saturday night, the noted cosmologist appeared via hologram from his home in Cambridge to talk about living with ALS, the mysteries of the universe, and other important things, like One Direction.

During a question and answer session, an audience member asked what the “cosmological effect” of Zayn’s abrupt exit from the band last month might be.

His response was surprisingly incredible for the millions of heartbroken fans looking for solace:

“My advice to any heartbroken young girl is to pay attention to the study of theoretical physics because, one day, there may well be proof of multiple universes.”

He added: “It would not be beyond the realms of possibility that somewhere outside of our own universe lies another different universe—and in that universe, Zayn is still in One Direction.”

“And this girl may like to know,” he added, “that in another possible universe, she and Zayn are happily married.”

“Grief counselor” nicely rounds outs his already loaded resume.