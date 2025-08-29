Stephen King Reveals He “Never Liked” Black Sabbath While Making a Playlist for Recent Book Adaptation

Prolific horror novelist Stephen King recently revealed that he’s a Black Sabbath hater while crafting a playlist during a Reddit AMA. He was promoting the adaptation of his 1979 novel The Long Walk, originally published under the pen name Richard Bachman. It’s a story set in a dystopian U.S. following a group of young men who enter the annual walking contest.

During the AMA (Ask Me Anything), King was asked to craft a playlist for the walk. He responded with two options; the first reflected his tastes during the book’s writing in 1979, and the other represented his tastes today.

“Back then I would have picked ‘Get Together,’ by The Youngbloods, ‘Eve of Destruction,’ by Barry Maguire [sic], ‘Carol,’ by The Rolling Stones, ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues,’ by [Bob] Dylan, maybe ‘Summertime Blues,’ by Eddie Cochran, [and] ‘Rock and Roll is Here to Stay,’ by Danny and the Juniors,” he wrote in response.

Stephen King declares he “Never liked” black sabbath while fans argue over genre

For his present choices, Stephen King listed “AC/DC, Rancid, Metallica, Stones, [and] Springsteen.” He then added, “Not Black Sabbath, I never liked them.”

One Redditor in response wrote, “Surely you like Ozzy though, right? RIGHT!???” This question wasn’t answered, but of course it was asked after the AMA ended, so there probably won’t be an answer.

Meanwhile, other Redditors did what they do best and found a reason to contradict each other in the comments. One user replied genuinely, “So interesting to see Metallica and Rancid there. I remember you mentioned once that you didn’t like Led Zeppelin so I thought you weren’t into hard rock.”

In response, another user wrote, “Wouldn’t consider either of those bands to be hard rock. Metallica is Thrash and heavy Metal. Rancid is more punk rock.” The original commenter than wrote, “They aren’t. What I meant is Metallica is way harder than Led Zeppelin.”

The Long Walk is scheduled to release in the U.K. on September 12. There’s also a new adaptation of King’s 1982 novel The Running Man, also published under the pen name, due out in November. Past adaptations include The Life Of Chuck, now playing, and The Monkey which released in February.

