Stephen Miller Just Got Publicly Owned by His Uncle David

Imagine if your uncle hated you enough to write an op-ed about how much you suck. Well, if you’re Stephen Miller, the notoriously anti-immigrant senior adviser to Donald Trump, you don’t have to.

Miller’s uncle, David Glosser, a retired neuropsychologist, penned an op-ed for Politico on Monday, about the “increasing horror” he’s felt knowing his nephew was the architect behind many of the Trump administration’s controversial immigration policies, despite his family’s own immigration story. Headlined, “Stephen Miller Is an Immigration Hypocrite. I Know Because I’m His Uncle,” the essay tells the story of how Miller’s family immigrated to the United States in the early 20th century, noting that if Miller’s anti-immigrant policies would’ve been in effect when his family escaped anti-Jewish pogroms back then, his whole family would’ve likely been wiped out. His family, much like Donald Trump’s, benefitted from the chain migration policy the administration now fights against.

Uncle David writes:

I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country.

Go👏in👏Uncle👏David!

Glosser, who volunteers at an organization that helps refugees, then goes on to compare his nephew’s upbringing to that of a young immigrant he met through his advocacy work.

Before Donald Trump had started his political ascent promulgating the false story that Barack Obama was a foreign-born Muslim, while my nephew, Stephen, was famously recovering from the hardships of his high school cafeteria in Santa Monica, Joseph was a child on his own in Sudan in fear of being deported back to Eritrea to face execution for desertion.

Glosser also notes:

Acting for so long in the theater of right wing politics, Stephen and Trump may have become numb to the resultant human tragedy and blind to the hypocrisy of their policy decisions… As free Americans, and the descendants of immigrants and refugees, we have the obligation to exercise our conscience by voting for candidates who will stand up for our highest national values and not succumb to our lowest fears.

Thanksgiving this year sure will be awkward, but good on Uncle David for telling his nephew Stephen what’s really good in a public arena. I look forward to Barron Trump doing the same thing to his father one day.

