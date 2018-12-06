Entertainment ‘Steps to Sustainability in the Arts,’ Today’s Comic by Scott Travis By Scott Travis December 6, 2018, 3:02pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more of Scott’s art on his website. Tagged:Art, ARTISTS, Comics!, Scott C. Travis, sustainability, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela The Bankrupt Ayahuasca Church Where Negligence Led to Death 08.07.24 By Mattha Busby The Bankrupt Ayahuasca Church Where Negligence Led to Death 08.07.24 By Mattha Busby Surreal Photos of Small-Town American Swingers in the 2000s 07.17.24 By Nick Thompson