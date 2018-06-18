Steve Albini Won a Major World Series of Poker Event Over the Weekend

Steve Albini won his first World Series of Poker event on Saturday night. The legendary Big Black and Shellac frontman—who produced Nirvana’s In Utero, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, and The Jesus Lizard’s Goat among hundreds of others—came out at the top of a 310-player field to take home the $106,000 prize in the $1,500 Seven Card Stud event in Las Vegas.



According to his WSOP bio, Albini started playing poker in 1969 after learning from his great-grandmother; in a 2014 interview with PokerNews, Albini said that he’d been playing “somewhat seriously” for most of his adult life. But with Saturday’s victory, he more than doubled his life earnings from professional poker so far. His next-best result came five years ago when he placed 12th in the $1,000 Seniors No-Limit Hold’em Championship and won a little over $40,000. Other than that, Albini had never won more than $7,000 from a single event.

“I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet. There’s still hope for everybody!” he told the WSOP website after his victory.

Congratulations to the only person in history to win a professional poker event while wearing a Cocaine Piss T-shirt.

