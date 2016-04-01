​Steve Aoki to Release Virtual Reality Album Featuring All Collaborations and No Steve Aoki

Photo via Sara Wass.

EDM superstar Steve Aoki has surprise-announced his fourth studio album, Neon Futurer. A seeming follow-up to 2014’s Neon Future 1 and 2015’s Neon Future 2, it will be streaming exclusively via Tidal, on Friday, April 8th.



Videos by VICE

The list of collaborators on the release includes the remaining members of One Direction, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and Aoki’s cats, Benny and Hannah—with no official contribution from Aoki himself. Elsewhere on the album are eight tracks written by Deorro—featuring Deorro—along with a spoken-word poem in which an android version of Aoki lays out a 32-part workout routine for listeners.

A press release states that the LP will be a “VR Album,” and will “revolutionize the way you listen to music,” although no indication has been given to what that actually may entail.

Aoki, who is the keynote speaker at the International Union of Pastry Chefs in Vienna this week, was unavailable for comment.