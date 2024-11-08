Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ Posts Comforting TikTok Following 2024 Election

Steve Burns has remained a sense of comfort for many of us throughout our childhoods and now well into our adult years—and he’s back with a reminder to breathe.

Tensions are high in America right now, with many people feeling hopeless, afraid, isolated, and confused. And while we all come from different backgrounds and hold different beliefs, we also all undoubtedly need a collective breather.

Burns is to the rescue yet again.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, one day after the 2024 presidential election, the Blue’s Clues host posted a TikTok of himself ouetdoors, holding two mugs—seemingly offer one of them to us viewers—and gazing at the nature around him.

Burns doesn’t say anything in the clip, but his silence speaks volumes.

At one point, he takes a slow, deep breath, releasing it as a long sigh. You can hear the birds in the background, an ambulance in the distance. These subtleties bring us back to the present moment, reminding us to be where we are right now.

The short clip quickly went viral, with many TikTok users commenting their gratitude.

“I bet you didn’t think you’d still be raising us all these years later, Steve, but thank you for still being here,” one person wrote.

“The exhale felt around the world,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Burns has showed up for his audience. In fact, back in March, he recorded a video “checking in” on his followers, asking them to share how they’re feeling. He then sat there, nodding along as if actively listening to whoever wanted to speak their truths.

In moments like these, when we feel disconnected or are fearing the worst, it’s nice to escape to these warm corners of the internet.