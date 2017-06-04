Steve Kerr is Back to Coach Game 2 of the Finals

Steve Kerr, who has been out since April 22nd with severe back pains, is going to be making an appearance at tonight’s NBA Finals against the Cavs. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Kerr says he intends to be back for the remainder of the Finals.

Kerr had received treatment at Duke during earlier rounds of the Playoffs to help relieve severe bouts of nausea, dizziness, and headaches related to complications from a spinal tap in the summer of 2015.

Kerr told reporters that he “didn’t send a group text or anything.” Seems like he’s back to being him.