Steve Lacy Responds to Controversy of Spoiling ‘Spider-Man’ Twist: ‘No One Told Me It Was a Secret’

Singer Steve Lacy caused some controversy by spoiling a Spider-Man: Brand New Day twist, but he’s certain he “did nothing wrong.”

On July 27, 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day held its premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Lacy was in attendance, due to his song “oh yeah?” being featured in the film.

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Official Spoilers for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Below

During a red carpet interview, Lacy was asked what he liked about the film. “I like Jean,” he said. “She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness.” He was then asked if he’d just dropped a spoiler, and he simply replied, “I like her.”

Now, while he never actually said any complete names, it was pretty clear that Lacy was talking about Sadie Sink portraying Jean Grey. This was, in fact, a spoiler, because the identity of Sink’s character had been kept under wraps. Also, the film was still a day away from premiering in theaters.

In a new podcast interview, Lacy briefly commented on the spoiler controversy by essentially boiling it down to “I didn’t know I couldn’t do that.”

“Jean Grey, huh?” Lacy said. “I didn’t know; no one told me it was a secret.” He then said with a laugh, “I did nothing wrong.”

A lot of people have thoughts about Steve Lacy’s Marvel spoiler and his response

In response to Lacy’s new comments, a lot of folks have thoughts. “Steve Lacy accidentally becoming Marvel’s spoiler machine is hilarious,” one person posted on X/Twitter. “‘I did nothing wrong’ might be one of the funniest spoiler responses ever.”

Someone else added, “S**t was not a secret at all with too many people speculating. If y’all wanted it to be a secret should’ve never gotten out that Sadie Sink was in it. Also, so many bts photos going around that made it even more obvious who she was.”

Finally, a third account quipped, “It’s funny how the biggest leaks in entertainment rarely come from hackers or insiders. They come from someone just genuinely not reading the room.”

I’ll say this: by the time Lacy dropped Jean’s name, it was pretty much widely known that Sink was playing Jean Grey. Speaking on behalf of the Nerd Caucus, you’re fine, Steve. We knew.

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