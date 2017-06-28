Stevie Nicks Interviewed Lana Del Rey and Said They’re “Witchy Sisters”

In what feels like a real-world fulfilment of my fever dreams, V Magazine had Stevie Nicks interview Lana Del Rey for their new issue. It appears that Lana has now transcended journalists and will only deign to speak to her musical peers (a few months ago she was interviewed by Courtney Love for Dazed), but as the old and well-known adage goes: if you’re Lana Del Rey you can pretty much do whatever the fuck you like, and you probably smell amazing while doing it.

This conversation for V Magazine feels very much like a meeting of minds – as Nicks herself says, the two are “witchy sisters” from across generations, so the match is an expected one. Having recorded music together for Del Rey’s new album Lust For Life (release date still unknown), they discussed sharing a producer in Rick Nowels (Lana tells Stevie, “he loves you so much, you know” I imagine while lying on a pink velvet chaise longue, having her toenails painted) and the overarching theme of evolution and the passage of time. In all its philosophical depth, this seems about right for these two great musical thinkers, who touched on dealing with what can feel like an overwhelming and ridiculous news cycle too:

Stevie Nicks: I think we’re all much more connected with what’s going on right now.

Lana Del Rey: That’s true. Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything.

Stevie: And you are getting up every day and waiting to find out what new thing has happened. I have never been that way before, ever, until the last two and a half years.

Lana: It’s a very different time for everybody. Because there is something new every day that you read and you’re like, Oh my God, is that real?

Stevie: My mom used to always say to me, “You’re on a mission here. People out there who are hurting or are sad or have something horrible going on in their lives, when they walk into your house of love or your house of music, you are going to take them on your own little adventure that’s going to pull them out of their life for a minute. And hopefully, when they leave you, they’re going to take a little bit of you with them and they’re going to feel better the next day.”

One especially sweet moment in the revealing and engaging transcript of their conversation sees Stevie telling Lana how much she has learned from her: “You have a beautiful voice and I’ve already learned things to add to how I sing from you. Working on your song has changed me forever because I’ve learned from you.” Coming from someone from music’s old guard (you don’t get more established than Fleetwood Mac, after all), this is a particularly humble statement, and goes to show that Stevie Nicks is, and will always be, music’s Supreme. Judging by this interview, she’s already anointed her successor.

