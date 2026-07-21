Stevie Wonder Addresses This Wild Conspiracy Theory That Multiple Celebrities Have Endorsed

What if Stevie Wonder could see this whole time? It’s a conspiracy theory that fans and even celebrities alike have sworn by. He captures the beauty and wonder of love and life, all without the visual component to glue everything together. Maybe, in an ironic twist, his lack of eyesight allows him to have a clearer vision of what pure, unconditional love looks and feels like. Everyone else is far too caught up in what’s in front of them to truly see the beauty.

Still, Wonder’s songwriting definitely lends to some of the conspiracies. When he says he ‘sees’ something, people joke and raise their eyebrows accordingly. Amidst all the rumblings, Stevie Wonder has addressed all the rumors personally. While crashing WONDER-FULL, a free outdoor party celebrating his life and career, he swore to fans in attendance that he might not have physical sight, but he has spiritual vision. “Visually, no, but spiritually, yes,” he told the audience.

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Then, the legendary singer/songwriter encouraged the crowd to go out and vote amidst election season before performing “Love’s In Need of Love Today”. If you’re still not buying Stevie Wonder’s lack of visual capabilities, you’re not alone. There are an abundance of celebrity accounts that suggest he’s lying to all of us.

Stevie Wonder Can’t See, But These Celebrities Have Many Stories Suggesting Otherwise

In an April 2025 interview with Shawn Stockman, R&B legend Johnny Gill recalled the Songs In The Key Of Life crooner beating Keith Sweat, Gerald Levert, and himself in a game of air hockey. “That guy beat all three of us, whipped our a** in air hockey. I’ll never forget,” he swore. “Steve was the master of air hockey.”

Of course, you’d associate the game with being able to see. So, how in the world was Stevie Wonder so good at it? Gill had all of the same questions. “I told Keith, I was like, ‘Yo, man, we can’t tell nobody this s***. I swear to God, he beat all three of us. And I said, ‘I don’t care what you say, motherf****r, you can see,’” Johnny Gill continued. “[Wonder’s] reflex is so quick, and he was boom, boom, and serve it right back and I’m going, ‘Yo, man. There’s no way, man.’ I told Keith in the promise we would never tell nobody.”

Additionally, there are an abundance of stories on Drink Champs, where other celebrities have contributed their own ‘Stevie Wonder can definitely see’ stories. For instance, both Snoop Dogg and John Legend recalled that the blind musician is capable of FaceTime-ing them. Shaquille O’Neal said he rode in an elevator and Wonder joined, immediately greeting him, even though Shaq hadn’t said anything prior.

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