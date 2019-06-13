Stewy Eggplant and Tomato Coddled Eggs Recipe

Servings: 10-12

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|240 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon chili flakes (optional)

3 (1 ½ pounds|680 grams) onions, cut into thin slices

10 (2 ounces|55 grams) garlic cloves, minced

5 (5 pounds|2.3 kilograms) eggplants, cut into large chunks

5 (2 ½ pounds|1.2 kilograms) slicer tomatoes, cut into large chunks

1 cup|240 ml white or red wine

¼ (¼ ounce|7 grams) bunch cilantro, stemmed, leaves left whole

¼ (½ ounce|15 grams) bunch parsley, stemmed, leaves left whole

5 sprigs basil, stemmed, leaves left whole

5 sprigs mint, stemmed, leaves left whole

1 loaf crusty bread

4 large eggs

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 325°F. Have ready 6 4-ounce jelly jars or ramekins. Heat the olive oil in a large pot or dutch oven over medium. Fry the salt and chili flakes until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the onion and garlic, reduce the heat to medium-low, and sweat until slightly soft, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the eggplant and tomatoes, and toss to combine. Add the wine, bring to a boil, cover, and transfer to the oven. Cook until the eggplant is tender, the tomatoes have given up their liquid, and the whole thing is thick and stewy and tasty, about 40 minutes. Toss the herbs together to combine. Slice the bread into thick pieces and toast. When the stew is done, fill the jars halfway and top each with an egg. Place on a baking sheet and bake until the egg white is cooked through, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with salt, garnish with the herbs, and serve with the toast on the side for dunking and spooning the eggplant from the jars.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables.

From: Like These Eggs, We Also Want to Be Coddled in a Tasty Eggplant and Tomato Stew

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.