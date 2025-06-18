‘Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest’ Feels Like a Submechanophobia Simulator, and the Chinese Room Delivers Another Banger (DLC Review)

Still Wakes the Deep was one of the most surprising experiences I’ve ever had playing a horror game. Not for the shock value or anything like that. But rather, because of how good of a job it did at portraying the terror of the ocean. Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest plunges us even further into the inky murkiness of the ocean. It’s our responsibility to try and explore the wreckage of the Biera D. While some unfortunate technical issues arose during my time playing through Siren’s Rest, the phenomenal art design, tense chases, and feeling of dread kept me pushing through.

If You Thought Being Above the Ocean Was Terrifying in ‘Still Wakes the Deep’, Being Under the Water Is Worse

Still Wakes the Deep was one of those games that was so nice, I had to play through it twice. When I originally reviewed it for The Escapist when it released, I was incredibly impressed by many parts of the experience. But the way that it portrayed things like claustrophobia, aquaphobia, and thalassophobia was out of this world. Submechanophobia, or the fear of submerged objects, is the primary fear being put on display here. Siren’s Rest makes sure that we cannot take a breather, as every moment is filled with tension and anxiety.

As Mhairi, we embark under the sea to explore the wreckage of the Biera D and try to discover what may have happened back in 1975. Over 11 years have passed, and Mhairi and her team want to try and give the families who lost their loved ones a small bit of closure, and maybe discover what happened to the crew on that terrifying day. If you had told me that an expansion to Still Wakes the Deep would play like the most macabre version of Pokémon Snap around, I would have laughed. But I would have also been proven wrong, as snapshots are an important part of our mission.

We’re armed with a few more tools than we were the first time around. A camera, for taking photos of the lost souls of the Biera D. The crowbar, used to pry open doors and examine the interior of the vessel. Finally, the Arc Cutter, used to chop through any rusty doors that may get in our way. With our equipment, diving suit, and determination, it’s time to set off on a 2 to 3-hour journey that we may never forget.

The Majority of ‘Siren’s Rest’ Takes Place UnderWater, With Only a Few On-Land Segments

Swimming in video games is seldom fun. Which is why I was also surprised when the base version of Still Wakes the Deep had plenty of these sections. But The Chinese Room made them tense and terrifying. Rather than letting Mhairi walk on land for this adventure, we’re going to be combing the sea floor in search of answers. Closure for family members. Anything that can point to what may have happened on that ship. Sure, we may be hooked up to an Umbilical, but it’s the mid-’80s. Technology isn’t as advanced as it is today.

Being underwater is genuinely terrifying. The eerie quiet of our surroundings, illuminated only by the red glow of flares dropped by our team. Sound was an important part of the base game, and it’s even more terrifying here. If it’s possible, play Siren’s Rest while wearing headphones. Trust me, it makes the experience all the more horrifying. Visually, Siren’s Rest is also a treat. Trying to pierce through the inky blackness of the sea. Never knowing what could be waiting around a corner for you.

The Chinese Room Said That a ‘Still Wakes the Deep’ Day One Patch Should Fix My Technical Woes, but I Need To Mention Them

For a 2 to 3-hour expansion, Siren’s Rest filled the void I felt after playing and beating the original game. But, there were some unfortunate technical hiccups that did make my first experience with this underwater scarefest a little less desirable. Getting teleported out of rooms, collision tech not working as it should, and the ending getting completely botched due to some bugs. I already know that I’m going to revisit this DLC pack again once the patch has gone live, as I enjoyed my time with it and want more. But I only hope that The Chinese Room does have a proper fix coming for these issues.

Still Wakes the Deep was one of my favorite games of 2024. This expansion is one I never thought we’d get. I’m very glad that it exists, as it has the same level of tension and terror as the base game does. But completely submerged and even more claustrophobic. If you were a fan of Still Wakes the Deep, you owe it to yourself to check this one out. It’s just as strange and interesting as the base game. All while finding new ways to scare you.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren’s Rest is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The base game is needed to access this DLC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Xbox Series X.